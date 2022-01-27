Tesla delays new models in bet thin lineup can ease supply woes

Dana Hull, Sean O'Kane, and Gabrielle Coppola

Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. is delaying to next year introductions of new models, wagering the best way to continue expanding sales in the face of supply-chain challenges will be to further leverage a narrow lineup of big sellers.

The world’s most valuable automaker will focus on scaling up production in 2022 to follow up what Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk called a breakthrough year both for Tesla and electric cars in general. Relying on just two vehicles -- the Model 3 and Y -- for 97% of deliveries helped alleviate challenges led by the semiconductor shortage crimping output across the car industry.