Ford vs. Ferrari vs. Corvette: Mustang GT3 racer takes on the world

Detroit's sportscar icons are going to war at Daytona.

Ford announced it will enter a fire-breathing, V8-powered Mustang GT3 race car to go head-to-head against Corvette in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. The pair will join a Who’s Who of the supercar universe — Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin — in the 2024 IMSA (International Motor Sports Association) series, the most exciting sportscar championship in decades.