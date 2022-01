Bloomberg

Ask a Chinese EV owner what helped them choose an electric car over a gas guzzler, and price is invariably near the top of the list.

In a market where many people are still only buying their first car, price sensitivity is a key issue. That’s helped make entry level rides like the $4,500 Hongguang Mini wildly popular, and driven the uptake of EVs, which accounted for one of every five cars sold in China in December.