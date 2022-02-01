Software glitches drive motorists mad as automakers rush to squash bugs

Automakers are betting big on software and what it means for increased revenue streams — but to date, they've shown it's one of their biggest weaknesses.

Customers want greater connectivity and a seamless experience between their home, phone and car. But surveys from Consumer Reports and J.D. Power put software defects as the most pervasive problems plaguing new vehicles today. That's more than just infotainment, but extends to climate control, performance elements like four-wheel drive and safety features like backup cameras and advanced driver-assistance systems.