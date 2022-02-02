China's new energy heavy trucks poised for more growth in 2022
Colin McKerracher
Bloomberg
The conventional wisdom in many corners of the oil market right now is that while electric vehicles will erode demand for liquid fuels in the passenger-car segment, transport in heavy trucks should provide steady growth for decades to come. The line of reasoning here is that as the world continues to get wealthier, more things get moved around by big, road-going rigs and there are limited alternatives to diesel in these heavier vehicle segments.