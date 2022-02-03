Airstream goes electric (and remote controlled) in the great outdoors

Kyle Stock

Bloomberg

Electric vehicle technology, having zipped from sedans to scooters to tractors, finally is connecting to homes on wheels. And, similarly to autos, it is starting on the swanky end of the market.

Airstream, the brand of silver-bullet shaped campers, has rolled out an electrified travel trailer that will help its parent, RV giant Thor Industries, navigate towards an emissions-free future. The rig, dubbed the eStream, is only a concept and isn’t yet available for purchase, but it showcases technology that Chief Executive Officer Bob Wheeler says will soon trickle through the booming RV industry.