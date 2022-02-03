Car prices have passed their peak, online sellers say

Alexandre Tanzi

Bloomberg

The record surge in U.S. auto prices — which helped drive inflation to a four-decade high — may finally be over, say two firms that sell cars online.

Used-car prices, which have risen at an annual rate above 50% at times during the pandemic, went into reverse last month, according to a new report from CoPilot, a car-buying app. They peaked in the two weeks after the Christmas holiday, and have since declined about 1.4%, the firm’s data show.