Senators demand answers about Tesla feature that runs stop signs

Keith Laing

Bloomberg

A pair of Democratic U.S. senators demanded answers Tuesday from Tesla Inc. about a feature of its so-called Full Self-Driving system that permitted its vehicles to slowly roll through intersections without stopping as well as complaints about cars that suddenly brake at high speeds.

Tesla software rolled out to some consumers last fall gave drivers the option of choosing an “assertive” mode in the driver-assist function that sends the vehicle rolling through all-way stop intersections at low speeds if no other cars or pedestrians were present. After questions from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company agreed to disable the feature with an over-the-air recall.