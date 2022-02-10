Automotive Hall of Fame to induct 'Green Book' authors, Lamborghini creator

The Automotive Hall of Fame's 2022 inductees include the authors of a guide for Black travelers in the U.S., the creator of the iconic Lamborghini line of luxury sports cars and a pioneering female race car driver, among others receiving one of the automotive industry's top honors.

"This year's class of inductees continues to recognize the diversity of contributions to this industry," Sarah Cook, president of the Dearborn-based Automotive Hall of Fame, said in a statement announcing this year's inductees Thursday. "From manufacturing to racing, road travel to the rarest of luxury performance vehicles, this groups tells some of the most interesting and important stories of the industry, and we couldn't be more pleased to recognize their achievements and welcome them into the Hall of Fame."

Induction into the hall is reserved "for noteworthy individuals whose efforts have helped shape the automotive and mobility market," according to a news release.

This year's class of inductees include the following, with information about their lives and accomplishments provided by the Automotive Hall of Fame:

Alma and Victor Green, authors and publishers of "The Green Book," a travel guide aimed at helping Black travelers safely explore the U.S. that was published from 1936-1966.

Lu Guanqiu, a Chinese entrepreneur who grew Wanxiang from a local bicycle repair shop in the 1960s to a global supplier. Wanxiang was the first Chinese company to sell automobile parts to American manufacturers. It now has operations in 22 states. Guanqiu acquired and revived clean energy related companies A123 Systems and Fisker Automotive Holdings Inc., which became Karma Automotive.

Ferruccio Lamborghini, the Italian entrepreneur who created the iconic Lamborghini line of luxury performance sports cars.

Taiichi Ohno, a Japanese engineer and former Toyota executive who helped establish Toyota Production System (TPS), a way of making high-quality goods in the quickest and most efficient way possible.

TPS is credited with revolutionized not only the Japanese automotive industry, but global vehicle manufacturing as well.

Lyn St. James, a pioneer in advancing women’s participation in the automotive and racing worlds. She was the first woman to win the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year award in 1992 and competed in 15 IndyCar races over nine years. In 1994, she established the Women in the Winner’s Circle Foundation and created the Complete Driver Development Program, which trained female racers from around the world.

The hall's induction and awards ceremony will take place July 21 at The Icon at 200 Walker St. in Detroit. Event sponsorships can be purchased online at www.automotivehalloffame.org/2022-sponsorships/.

Founded in 1939, the Automotive Hall of Fame has inducted 755 honorees from around the world.

