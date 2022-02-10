Review: The 2022 Lexus LX 600 is the best Toyota Land Cruiser yet

Larry Printz

Tribune News Service

Want a new 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV? Well, you can’t have one. Toyota decided to not bring the new one stateside because its annual sales numbers didn’t justify the cost of federalizing it. So, you’ll have to settle for a 2022 Lexus LX 600, which is a Land Cruiser with elitist airs. It employs the same TNGA-F platform also used the redesigned Land Cruiser, Toyota Tundra and forthcoming Toyota Sequoia.