Super Bowl ads go electric as automakers push EV future

Automakers are going electric with their Super Bowl ads this year.

General Motors Co., BMW AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and Kia Corp. are all pushing electric vehicles in their ads for this Sunday's game. The EV marketing isn't surprising given the colossal industry shift to battery-powered products, but it signals how automakers know they need to take advantage of a mass audience in their efforts to persuade consumers to think electric for their vehicle.