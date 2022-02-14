Chicago Auto Show goes electric in first major McCormick Place event since omicron
The Chicago Auto Show is back at McCormick Place for a 10-day run that began Saturday — only seven months after a special pandemic-driven outdoor version — and the atmosphere inside the convention center is decidedly electric.
Electric vehicles are taking center stage at the annual show, with everything from an indoor EV test track to a slew of new model debuts, as the transformational technology gains traction among consumers and automakers alike.