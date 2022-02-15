Rivian's planned Georgia EV plant sparks local environmental scrutiny

Andy Peters

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Residents near the planned $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle factory east of Atlanta have hired an environmental attorney to look at potential legal challenges, but they face long odds.

Local officials will vote in the coming weeks on rezoning the 2,000-acre property for industrial use. That would be one of the final steps to let Rivian begin construction, local development chief Shane Short said in an interview. Work is slated to start this spring on the site between the small cities of Social Circle and Rutledge.