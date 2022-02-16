Auto production back on after Ambassador Bridge blockade ends

Toyota Motor North America reported Wednesday that all of its North American production operations have returned to normal after being interrupted by last week's Canada border blockade.

Toyota, the Detroit Three automakers and others reported interruptions as a result of anti-COVID mandate protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge port of entry to the U.S. from Canada. The corridor connecting Windsor to Detroit is a major supply route for the auto industry.

General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV also reported that no production cuts remain as a result of the blockade, which ended Sunday when police came in and removed protesters after a judge declared the demonstration illegal. The bridge was closed for seven days, forcing truck drivers to use a different port of entry in Port Huron, causing hours-long delays.

Anderson Economic Group, an East Lansing-based consulting firm, estimated this week that the auto industry took a $299.9 million hit in lost wages and production while the Ambassador Bridge was shut down.

