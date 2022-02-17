Payne: DeLorean goes back to the future with planned electric vehicle

The electric vehicle revolution has brought a fleet of new brands into the market — Bollinger, Lordstown, Lucid, Rivian, Tesla.

Add DeLorean to the list.

Forty years after the gull-winged, stainless-steel, scandal-plagued car wowed the world, DeLorean Motor Company is going back to the future as an EV brand. Based in San Antonio under new ownership and a new name, DeLorean teased its new car on its website with gull-wing doors, electric power and styling by the same Italian design firm that penned the 1981 original.