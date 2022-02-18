Ford, Volvo partner with Tesla co-founder's firm to collect used EV batteries

Russ Mitchell

Los Angeles Times

Electric vehicles may be cleaner than gasoline or diesel fuel cars and trucks. That doesn't mean they're clean. Their batteries depend on toxic metals whose mining and improper disposal cause environmental degradation, not to mention child-labor abuses in source countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo.

For the last five years, a Nevada company run by a Tesla co-founder has been attempting to address such problems with a battery recycling center in Nevada. On Thursday, the company, Redwood Materials, announced a used battery collection program for California, with Ford and Volvo as project-launch partners.