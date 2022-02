Hannah Elliott

Bloomberg

On Jan. 5, a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT with just 780 miles on its odometer sold on the online auction site Bring a Trailer for $1.9 million. The astounding sum set a world record for the sale of this kind of supercar at auction.

A second 2005 Porsche Carrera GT beat that record just two weeks later, when it sold on BAT for $2 million. That Carrera GT had logged just 250 miles.