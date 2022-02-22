Ohio auto supplier to open EV tech center in Novi

An Ohio-based auto supplier is expanding its footprint in Michigan with a $9 million engineering facility focused on electric vehicles in Novi.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s governing body on Tuesday approved a $1.5 million grant to support the project from Dana Inc. The technology center and lab will create up to 150 new engineering and other positions and support a total of nearly 300 jobs. Dana expects to sign a 10-year lease for the facility with the potential for extensions.

“This project will further grow Michigan’s leadership in the electrified mobility future, while supporting economic opportunities for Michigan workers," MEDC CEO Quentin Messer Jr. said during a media briefing.

The city of Novi also has offered a tax abatement to secure the project from other locations being considered elsewhere in North America and Europe. Dana already has approximately 1,600 employees in Michigan across two corporate offices in Novi and Plymouth and three manufacturing locations in Auburn Hills, St. Clair and Warren.

