It was the look of the Chevrolet Silverado EV that got Bob Andrews to put down the $100 needed to reserve one.

"My favorite truck I've ever owned ... out of hundreds of trucks is a Chevy Avalanche," the 60-year-old upstate New York resident said. "When I saw the EV has a very similar style, including the mid-gate that folds down, it knocked me right off my feet."