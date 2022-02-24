Nikola soars after predicting up to 500 truck shipments in 2022

Edward Ludlow

Bloomberg

Nikola Corp. jumped the most since December as the company said it will start full-scale output of battery-electric trucks next month and deliver between 300 and 500 to customers this year.

Thursday’s announcement that it is moving beyond production of prototypes indicated progress as the big-rig maker attempts to recover from supply-chain constraints that have affected product launches. It also faces a credibility crisis after founder Trevor Milton was indicted and accused of lying to investors about the company.