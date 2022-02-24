Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announces military operation in Ukraine as journalists report start of invasion.
AUTOS

McLaren 765LT Spider: Slow out of the driveway, fast on the road

Hannah Elliott
Bloomberg

It took me 15 minutes to get out of the driveway with the 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider. And that was after the ear-splitting chaos of setting off the car alarm and opening one of its winged doors because I had left the key inside the garage.

The McLaren 765LT Spider has a rear wing that extends in three positions, depending on the car's speed.

My driveway meets the road with a subtle divot that belies its precarious nature. Supercars are not able to clear its concrete confines without clever angling and knees-on-the-ground spot checking as they roll slowly, slowly out of the gate. I know this from experience. Let’s leave it at that.

