McLaren 765LT Spider: Slow out of the driveway, fast on the road

Hannah Elliott

Bloomberg

It took me 15 minutes to get out of the driveway with the 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider. And that was after the ear-splitting chaos of setting off the car alarm and opening one of its winged doors because I had left the key inside the garage.

My driveway meets the road with a subtle divot that belies its precarious nature. Supercars are not able to clear its concrete confines without clever angling and knees-on-the-ground spot checking as they roll slowly, slowly out of the gate. I know this from experience. Let’s leave it at that.