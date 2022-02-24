Chip crunch into 2024 could fuel more profits for automakers
Breana Noble
The Detroit News
Automakers could be riding strong pricing from limited inventories because of the semiconductor shortage into 2024 — and they have no intentions of returning to the old ways.
An excess demand over the supply of new vehicles — crimped by too few microchips needed for electric components in vehicles from driving assistance functions to infotainment — drove average transaction prices to record highs in 2021, padding automakers' balance sheets and their workers' profit-sharing checks.