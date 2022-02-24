So you lost your Porsche on a burning boat. Now what?

Hannah Elliott

Bloomberg

It’s a car person’s nightmare: The special Bentley or Lamborghini you ordered half a year or more ago is finally on a cargo ship headed your way. Then the ship catches fire.

The nightmare became reality Feb. 16 when a vessel sailing from Germany to Rhode Island caught fire near the Azores with more than $400 million worth of autos aboard, including luxury models from Bentley, Porsche, and Lamborghini. A daring rescue by the Portuguese Air Force and Navy saved all 22 crew members, with no reported injuries.