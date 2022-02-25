Automakers, Michigan businesses brace for supply chain impacts from Russia sanctions

Already strained supply chains could worsen from strengthened sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, increasing prices at the gas pump, costs of raw materials for automakers, and shipping challenges.

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new sanctions on Russia after it launched attacks on Ukraine as a part of an invasion. They include cutting off the nation's largest banks, preventing the Russian government and its state-owned businesses from raising money from U.S. and European investors, and increasing the number of sanctioned oligarchs in the country.