Musk challenges UAW to seek organizing vote at Tesla's California plant

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk is challenging the United Auto Workers to hold a union vote at the EV maker's California plant after President Joe Biden again left out mention of the company's domestic manufacturing and zero-emission vehicle leadership.

"I’d like hereby to invite UAW to hold a union vote at their convenience. Tesla will do nothing to stop them," Musk tweeted on Wednesday, the day after Biden's State of the Union address, during which the president touted domestic investments from General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., which both have unionized workforces.

The nonunion automaker previously has been found to have violated U.S. labor laws, including firing a union activist. Musk's statement is less so an invitation for the Detroit-based union with roughly 400,000 active members than it is an attempt on his part to make a point, experts said, as Tesla could lose out on potential federal subsidies for union-made EVs.

The Biden administration's Build Back Better bill, which died in the Senate last year, included a $12,500 tax credit for U.S. and union assembled vehicles, up from the current $7,500 tax for which Tesla vehicles no longer qualify.

"It would put Tesla at a competitive disadvantage if you could get the (Ford Mustang) Mach-E for a ... discount over a (Tesla) Model 3 or Y," said Art Wheaton, an automotive industry specialist at Cornell University's Industrial and Labor Relations School. "If he wants the union there or thinks it would be helpful, he could easily get one by voluntarily recognizing it. I doubt he would do it."

The UAW declined to comment on Musk's statement, referring instead to Tesla's appeal last year of the National Labor Relations Board's decision that Tesla violated labor laws through retaliation and "coercively interrogating" employees. The board demanded that Tesla reinstate a fired employee and that Musk delete a tweet suggesting employees would lose stock options if they unionize.

The Detroit News left an inquiry on the appeal with Tesla, which has disbanded its North American communications department.

Musk's statement is a bet that Tesla's workforce in Fremont, California, won't want to unionize: "Our real challenge is Bay Area has negative unemployment," Musk wrote in his tweet on Wednesday, "so if we don’t treat and compensate our (awesome) people well, they have many other offers and will just leave!"

The statements from the richest man in the world come following a number of high-profile strikes at companies like Kellogg Co. and increased labor activism with victories in unionizing Starbucks Corp. locations.

Making remarks that indicate Tesla is open to unionization also may benefit the automaker elsewhere, Wheaton said. The company received final approval this week for a $5.5 billion gigafactory in Berlin, Germany.

"It may smooth part of the way for his new German plan that is going to be up online very soon," Wheaton said. "If he's having trouble with the U.S. unions, it may give him even more problems in Germany and other countries that respect unions."

