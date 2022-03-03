Want a V8-powered coupe? Get one of these while you can

Nick Yekikian Edmunds

Associated Press

It isn’t hard to see that the writing is on the wall for the V8-powered performance coupe. Tightening fuel economy and emissions standards, rising gas prices and the arrival of performance-oriented electric vehicles all point to the end of this famous automotive recipe.

When the end will come, we don’t know exactly. But even Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis acknowledged last year in an interview with CNBC that, “The days of an iron block supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 are numbered.”