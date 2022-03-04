Autorama is back with hot rods, Zingers, Milan dragsters, Ridler wannabes

Detroit — The world’s most outrageous, chopped, channeled, dumped and decked hot rods are back.

Sidelined last year due to the pandemic, the 69th annual Meguiar’s Detroit Autorama returns to Huntington Place this weekend, Friday through Sunday. Headlining the 800 custom cars on display will be 30 competing for the prestigious Ridler Award as well as a 50th anniversary tribute to Chuck Miller’s Zingers creations and 20 race cars celebrating the reopening of Milan Raceway, Michigan’s only NHRA-sanctioned drag strip.