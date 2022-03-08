How rising gas prices could impact auto sales and fuel interest in going electric

Washington — Gas prices nationwide are higher than they've been in more than a decade, and they're only expected to keep rising after the Biden administration moved Tuesday to bar U.S. imports of Russian oil amid that country's ongoing war in Ukraine.

The crunch on American consumers might pique their interest in more fuel-efficient cars rather than gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs, experts say, still major profit drivers for U.S. automakers and their foreign rivals. But skyrocketing gas prices also might freeze purchases as consumers avoid spending amid uncertainty and bet on markets evening out eventually — or consumers will be left with few options despite pent-up demand.