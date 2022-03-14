Jerry Dias, resigned president of Canadian autoworkers union Unifor, under investigation

The just-resigned president of Unifor is under investigation by the Canadian autoworkers union for "an alleged breach" of the organization's constitution, Unifor disclosed on Monday.

That's just days after Jerry Dias on Friday resigned from the top position of Canada's largest private sector union that has more than 315,000 members, including workers at the Detroit Three's auto plants in the country. Dias cited health issues. He had been on medical leave since Feb. 6.

That came after Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne receiving a written complaint that Dias had violated Unifor's constitution, which prompted an independent external investigation. The union declined to comment further on the nature of the complaint until it's received the result of the investigation, which is "expected in the near future," according to Unifor's statement.

"In order to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation and to maintain confidentiality in accordance with the Unifor Constitution, specifics of the complaint will not be divulged at this time."

Dias was notified of the investigation on Jan. 29, according to the union. The Detroit News left a voicemail with him on Monday afternoon.

“After eight and a half years I can proudly say we have built an incredible organization and made Unifor the influential and successful union it is today," Dias said in a statement Sunday announcing his resignation.

Payne said in a statement at the time: “On behalf of our members and our leadership team, we wish Jerry well and thank him for his numerous and impactful contributions to working people over many years, from his days representing aerospace workers on the shop floor to National President of Canada’s largest private sector union."

Unifor's National Executive Board is scheduled to meet on the investigation and the vacancy of the presidency on March 21.

The investigation comes as the United Auto Workers in the United States attempts to move on from a corruption scandal. A federal investigation into UAW training center finances and Stellanits NV labor relations resulted in the convictions of 15 people, including two former presidents, and in members voting in November to amend the UAW constitution to require direct elections of international leaders.

Also in November, a federal watchdog overseeing the UAW disclosed an investigation of President Ray Curry by the union's independent ethics officer for possible ethical misconduct for accepting almost $2,000 worth of tickets to the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship game from a union vendor when he was a regional director.

