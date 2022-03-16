BMW sees solid auto returns despite Ukraine war, chip crisis

Wilfried Eckl-Dorna

Bloomberg

BMW AG said operating returns for its automotive business will remain robust this year, even as the war in Ukraine and a global semiconductor shortage weigh on production.

The company on Wednesday lowered its estimate for automaking returns to between 7% and 9% for 2022, noting that the target range would have been 8% to 10% were it not for Russia's invasion. BMW expects deliveries to remain flat at about 2.5 million.