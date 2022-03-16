Tesla fires worker who posted YouTube video of FSD accident

Dana Hull

Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. terminated an employee six days after he posted a YouTube video of his car running into a traffic pylon while using Full Self-Driving, or FSD, the carmaker's controversial driver-assistance system.

John Bernal, who worked on the data-annotation team for Tesla's Autopilot system, received a separation agreement from the company on Feb. 11, just under a week after he posted a video that now has more than 180,000 views. About 3 1/2 minutes in, Bernal's Model 3 makes a right turn too sharply and runs into a green pylon separating a road and bike lane in downtown San Jose, Calif.