Investigation clears UAW president of violating policies, prompts new rules

United Auto Workers President Ray Curry didn't violate union policy when he used $1,900 worth of tickets to the 2017 College Football National Championship provided by a union vendor, according to an investigation on behalf of the UAW's external ethics officer.

Curry paid back the ticket amount last May. The investigation was disclosed in November by New York lawyer Neil Barofsky, a court-appointed watchdog in charge of reforming the UAW following a years-long corruption scandal that led to the conviction of 11 labor officials, including two former presidents.