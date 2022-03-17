Payne: Auto performance icons roll toward electric speed bump

Now everyone is paying attention.

Auto brands have largely teased their electric ambitions with new halo nameplates — the Cadillac Lyriq, Ford Mustang Mach-E, BMW iX — aimed at niche, green customers. But other brands are taking big risks by converting gas-powered halo models to electrification. The latest bombshell came from Subaru last week when the automaker announced it will not make its highly-anticipated WRX STI performance icon on its current Global Platform — saying it has been delayed for a future, likely-electrified platform.