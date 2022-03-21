How much cheaper is it to run an electric or hybrid vehicle vs. gas? We did the math

Ron Hurtibise

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Electric vehicles are looking better and better to motorists disgusted by paying more than $4 a gallon for gas.

Assuming all other costs are equal, it’s simply cheaper to run electric and hybrid vehicles compared to their gas-only counterparts. But all other costs aren’t equal, of course. Automotive analysts say you should expect to wait years before your accrued fuel cost savings exceed the additional money you spent on the vehicle.