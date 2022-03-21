Low taxes, energy rates and land: How Tennessee grew its auto sector

At a White House state dinner in February 1979, President Jimmy Carter pushed the governor attendees to persuade Japanese companies to make in the United States what they sell in the United States.

The nation was in a recession and needed investment that created new jobs. Former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, Tennessee's Republican governor at the time, listened intently knowing his own state was the third poorest in the nation. After that dinner, he jumped on a plane to meet with Nissan Motor Corp. executives in Japan.