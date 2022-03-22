Warren to get graphite processing center to support EV production

A Cayman Island-based company, Graphex Technologies LLC, plans to collaborate with a Michigan firm to open its first graphite processing facility in Warren's Emerald Business Park, the company said Tuesday.

The 150,000-square-foot processing facility will be developed under a joint venture between Graphex and Emerald Energy Solutions LLC. The project is expected to bring 125 jobs when the facility reaches full capacity. Graphex didn't release the cost of the investment.

The facility will help "establish U.S.-based processing of a critical mineral element for use in the production of electric vehicle batteries," according to a press release. Graphex will use the facility, which should be operational by the second quarter of 2023, to produce, store, test and distribute electric vehicle battery anode material.

It's expected to be the first of several that sites Graphex could construct in the U.S., Canada and Europe, depending on market conditions.

Graphex Group is a Cayman Island company with administrative offices in Hong Kong and a subsidiary office in Royal Oak. The company is developing technologies and products "for the enhancement of renewable energy, particularly the enrichment of spherical graphite and graphene" for EVs.

Emerald Energy Solutions, which has its main office in Royal Oak, helped Graphex find the site for the processing facility and will also help the company construct it.

