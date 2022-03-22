LG Energy Solution to quintuple EV battery production in west Michigan

LG Energy Solution will quintuple electric-vehicle battery production in Holland with a $1.7 billion investment that will create 1,200 new jobs after the Michigan Economic Development Corp. on Tuesday approved almost $190 million in incentives for the company, city and county.

It's a positive sign for Michigan's ability to retrain and attract investment in the new mobility sector as its largest industry makes a historic transition toward electric vehicles, putting it into competition with states like Tennessee that are willing to dole out millions in incentives and attract business with low taxes and energy costs in an attempt to gain a leadership footing in the industry. LG will start its expansion this spring, and the work is expected to be completed in 2024.