Auto supply woes: GM, Ford face production hits next week

Both General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. are working through supply issues causing them to halt production at some plants next week.

Production at GM's Lansing Grand River plant, where workers build the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5 and Chevrolet Camaro, will be down the week of April 4 because of the shortage, which is not related to the global semiconductor shortfall, GM spokesman Dan Flores said. GM did not provide specifics on what supply is stopping production. The automaker anticipates production to restart at Lansing Grand River the week of April 11.

Meanwhile, Ford said Thursday that, due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, its Flat Rock Assembly Plant will be down next week. The rest of its North American plants will be running next week, according to the automaker.

"The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect Ford's North American plants — along with automakers and other industries around the world," spokesperson Kelli Felker said in a statement. "Behind the scenes, we have teams working on how to maximize production, with a continued commitment to building every high-demand vehicle for our customers with the quality they expect."

Workers at Flat Rock build Mustangs.

The semiconductor chip shortage has dragged on for more than a year, hampering auto production worldwide.

So far this year, through the end of last week, the industry had lost more than 1.2 million units of planned vehicle production globally, according to forecasting firm AutoForecast Solutions.

Last week, GM said it would halt production of its Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 at the Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana the weeks of April 4 and April 11 as a result of the semiconductor shortage. GM's Silao Assembly in Mexico, where the Sierra and Silverado light-duty trucks are also built, is not affected by the shortage. Production of heavy-duty trucks at Flint Assembly and Oshawa Assembly in Ontario will run the weeks of April 4 and April 11.

