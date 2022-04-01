New federal rules require vehicles to average 40 mpg by 2026

Washington — Automakers will be required to dramatically increase the fuel efficiency of 2024 to 2026 model year vehicles under finalized fuel economy standards released Friday by federal auto regulators.

Passenger cars and light trucks would be required to increase gas mileage by 8% per year for 2024 and 2025 and 10% in the 2026 model year to reach an average of 40 miles per gallon. Under current rules, vehicle fleets are required to average just over 24 miles per gallon this year.

That's slightly more stringent than the proposed rule released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in August, when it suggested increasing fuel economy by 8% per year instead of the existing rate of 1.5% per year. The rule would increase fleetwide average by 12 miles per gallon by model year 2026 over model year 2021, the agency said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Friday that the final rules would reduce fuel use by 234 billion gallons through 2050, saving the typical American household hundreds of dollars and giving "people the freedom to get to where they need to go more affordably."

As Russia's war in Ukraine drags on, pushing up gas prices, Buttigieg framed the policy as one that would help protect the country from future price shocks by pushing forward the transition to a clean energy economy.

"Even if all of the oil we use in the USA were made in the USA, the price of it is still subject to powers and dynamics outside the USA," he said.

"Which means until we achieve a form of energy independence that is based on clean energy created here at home, American citizens will still be vulnerable to wild price hikes like what we're seeing right now."

NHTSA estimated the proposed change would save consumers $140 billion on fuel for new vehicles sold by 2030 and $470 billion by 2050. It also estimated it would decrease overall emissions from passenger cars and light trucks by 7% through the end of the century.

Transportation remains the primary cause of greenhouse gas emissions in the country, with passenger cars and light trucks making up nearly 60% of transportation emissions, according to EPA.

Former President Barack Obama set fuel economy standards at a 5% required increase beginning in 2011. In 2020, former President Donald Trump overrode that rule to implement the lower 1.5% increase requirement.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents most major automakers producing or selling vehicles in the U.S., argued the agency should set standards lower than an 8% increase requirement but higher than the 1.5% put in place under Trump.

It said the agency unfairly considered future sales of electric vehicles in its calculations on what the industry can feasibly achieve, arguing it violates laws dictating rulemaking. It also urged the agency to keep provisions that help automakers earn more credit for certain technology improvements.

Asked whether the rules are feasible for automakers, Alliance CEO John Bozzella said the group will determine that when it gets a chance to review the final rule.

"Of course, compliance is a matter of individual companies and product choices and product strategies," he said. "So really, we'll have to see."

Environmental groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club, Union of Concerned Scientists and others, urged NHTSA to eliminate those provisions automakers advocated for, which they called "giveaways" to the auto industry. "Furthermore, your proposed rules deliver less carbon pollution reductions and fuel savings than the Obama-era standards," NRDC wrote in a comment submitted on the rule.

Leading environmental groups praised the final rule Friday as an important step toward emissions reductions, but urged the Biden administration to implement stronger rules in the future.

Sierra Club President Ramón Cruz called the rule a "first step" that will "will improve gas mileage and help conserve energy, while also driving down vehicle emissions and protecting public health."

"We need policies like this regulation, and much more, to get the automotive industry to be manufacturing 100% zero-emission cars," he added.

Dan Becker, director of the Center for Biological Diversity's Safe Climate Transport campaign, called the standards weak and said they "do little to alleviate consumers' pain at the pump" because they don't aggressively push automakers to phase out trucks and SUVs that use more gasoline. "This rule is another opportunity Biden's missed."

On Monday, President Joe Biden asked for $27.5 million in the Department of Transportation's budget to implement the next round of fuel economy rulemaking.

The Environmental Protection Agency released a final version of updated emissions requirements in December, which work in tandem with the NTHSA rules.

rbeggin@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @rbeggin

Associated Press contributed.