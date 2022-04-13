Self-driving car maker Argo AI plans test facility in South Carolina

Associated Press

Columbia, S.C. — A global self-driving vehicle company is establishing a new test facility in South Carolina, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

Argo AI’s $2.6 million investment in Greenville County is expected to create 40 new jobs, according to a news release.

The self-driving technology products company was founded in 2016 and has operations across the U.S. and Europe. Argo AI collaborates with automakers to incorporate its platform into vehicles so they can operate autonomous ride-sharing and goods delivery services, the release says.

A closed-course track will be built in the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center for development and testing of self-driving vehicle technology. Argo AI has other closed-course facilities in western Pennsylvania and Munich, Germany.

This one will focus on highway-speed testing as the company works toward commercial autonomous operations across multiple cities, according to the release.

“Argo AI’s new operation in Greenville County further proves what so many already know — South Carolina is a top destination for companies in the automotive industry,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Operations at the facility are set to start later this year. People interested in joining the team can learn more by visiting the company’s careers webpage.