AUTOS

Carvana had a rough first quarter. That's costing the father and son behind the company

Scott Carpenter
Bloomberg

Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a "uniquely difficult environment" in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.

That's taking a huge toll on the fortunes of the billionaire father-son duo behind the Phoenix-based company.

Ernest Garcia III, Carvana's CEO, and his father, Ernest Garcia II, the company's largest shareholder, are not two of the richest people in America.

Ernie Garcia II and Ernie Garcia III have lost more than $11 billion combined so far this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Together they have voting control of about four-fifths of Carvana, whose shares had tumbled 60% this year through Wednesday before the company reported a first quarter loss of $506 million. The stock was down another 7% in early afternoon trading in New York.