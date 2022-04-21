Carvana had a rough first quarter. That's costing the father and son behind the company

Scott Carpenter

Bloomberg

Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a "uniquely difficult environment" in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.

That's taking a huge toll on the fortunes of the billionaire father-son duo behind the Phoenix-based company.

Ernie Garcia II and Ernie Garcia III have lost more than $11 billion combined so far this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Together they have voting control of about four-fifths of Carvana, whose shares had tumbled 60% this year through Wednesday before the company reported a first quarter loss of $506 million. The stock was down another 7% in early afternoon trading in New York.