Regulators step up battle to end distracted driving as deaths, injuries pile up

Ed Blazina

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

As part of their response to a yearslong rise in highway deaths, national and state organizations are taking aim at distracted driving, hoping to reduce what one official called "a plague on our roads."

Distracted driving, which literally means anything that takes a driver's attention away from the road, can range from talking or texting on the phone to head-banging to music on the car radio, goofing around with friends, eating, using headphones or applying makeup.