Livestream: Watch the launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday was set to launch full production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning.

The Dearborn automaker is marking the launch with an event at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, a manufacturing facility at the historic Rouge complex where the Lightning is assembled.

“Today we celebrate the Model T moment for the 21st century at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center,” Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford said in a statement Tuesday.

“The Rouge is where Ford perfected the moving assembly line, making it a fitting backdrop as we make history again," he added. "The stunning anticipation for F-150 Lightning is a credit to the work of our Ford engineers and designers, and the UAW team members who are building these trucks with pride.”

The move to full production means that Ford will begin delivering Lightning units to customers. The company closed reservations after netting some 200,000, exceeding initial demand expectations and prompting Ford to move to boost production to 150,000 units annually by next year.

The launch marks the electrification of America's most popular truck for more than four decades running. It also marks the first mass-market pickup truck in the U.S. to go electric.

“America’s real transition to electric vehicles starts now,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. “F-150 Lightning is just the beginning of our ambitions for growth and leadership in digital, electric vehicles. We continue to expand our EV manufacturing footprint across the U.S., including the start of site preparation at BlueOval City, which will enable us to meet the ever-increasing customer demand for our exciting EV line-up."

Lightning starts at about $40,000 and can go up to 320 miles on a single charge, depending on the model and battery pack, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates.

“For UAW Ford members, the launch of the Lightning F-150 is an example that when electric vehicle expansion is done right, it can create good paying union jobs and opportunities,” UAW President Ray Curry said in a statement. “Today’s launch demonstrates that we can create a win-win for UAW families and communities as we build EV products for decades to come.”

This is a developing story. Check DetroitNews.com for updates.

