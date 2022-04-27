American Speed Festival, Woodward Dream Show returning to M1 Concourse

Pontiac's M1 Concourse will again host the American Speed Festival and Woodward Dream Show this year but with lower ticket prices that include access to on-track experiences, food trucks and family activities, organizers said Wednesday.

The Woodward Dream Show, featuring hundreds of unique vehicles, will take place Friday, Aug 19., ahead of the Woodward Dream Cruise on Aug. 20. The show will celebrate 90 years of the iconic 1932 Ford, 100 years of Lincoln and 55 years of the Pontiac Firebird.

This year's show will also feature an “Insiders Garage” panel discussion on Friday evening. Panelists include Adam Genei of Mobsteel, Kevin Byrd of Two Guys Garage and Murray Pfaff of Pfaff Designs.

The American Speed Festival, taking place Sept. 29-Oct. 2, celebrates 60 years of Shelby American and 75 years of Ferrari.

On Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1, there will be on-track racing, demonstration,s and opportunities for visitors to ride on the track with a professional driver.

New this year is a Speed and Style Expo Car Show and Art Exhibit on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The festival follows Detroit's North American International Auto Show public days from Sept. 17-25. Organizers at the Detroit Auto Dealers Association said Tuesday that this year's show, which is returning after a nearly three-year hiatus, will feature indoor tracks, outdoor activities, information on alternate propulsion systems and vehicle reveals.

The Detroit show was canceled in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, organizers elected to have a mostly outdoor Motor Bella event at M1 Concourse. This year they are focused on Detroit.

M1 Concourse historically has hosted MotorTrend's Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge, an event typically held ahead of the Woodward Dream Cruise that brings legal drag racing to the iconic avenue. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis on Tuesday during a news conference announcing the brand’s “chief donut maker” said the Stellantis NV brand has “every intention” of holding the event again.

“I've got to get approval from the venue,” he said. “I've got to get approval from the state. I've got to get approval from the city. I’ve got to get approval from the Department of Transportation. And sometimes they're not super timely on those approvals, so we intend to do it. We want to do it. We hope to do it.”

Tickets for the American Speed Festival are $75 for adults, $50 for those aged 13-17 and free for those under 12.

Tickets for the Woodward Dream Show are $50 for adults, $25 for those 13-17 and free for those under 12.

Tickets for both events are available at www.m1concourse.com.

Staff writer Breana Noble contributed.

