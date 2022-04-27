These are Michigan's most-stolen vehicles. See if yours made the list

If you’ve got a Dodge Charger, you may want to keep a close eye on it.

The Charger takes the dubious prize as first among the Top 10 Most Stolen Cars in Michigan, according to the latest crime data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau. The Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford F-150 are the second and third most-snatched. Detroit Three models dominated the list, with Chevy the most-stolen brand with five models in the Top 10.