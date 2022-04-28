What it's like to drive 11 hours in a $169,000 Lucid Air electric car

Hannah Elliott

Bloomberg

In a perfect world, taking the scenic route — and making it in one charge — would not be mutually exclusive. We wouldn't have to choose between driving electric vehicles and having fun.

But even the best EVs from Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla can barely make it from Los Angeles to Las Vegas — about 270 miles — on one charge, let alone to San Francisco, a trip that's 90 miles longer. But we're getting closer. Earlier this month, Mercedes announced that its EQXX prototype had reached 621 miles on a single charge, a benchmark that beat what had previously boasted the most range: the Lucid Air.