Michigan Rep. Kildee leads group seeking tax break for auto dealers facing supply troubles

Laura Weiss

CQ-Roll Call

A bipartisan contingent of lawmakers is pressing to give car dealerships relief from bigger tax bills they could face due to global microchip shortages that have pinched the supply of new vehicles.

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, is leading the charge to deliver relief to dealerships and working to attach his bill with Rep. Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, to a bigger package that can get it to President Joe Biden’s desk in the coming months.