Musk's Tesla stock sales double to $8.5 billion in latest tally

Dana Hull

Bloomberg

Elon Musk disclosed an additional $4.5 billion worth of Tesla stock sales in new regulatory filings Friday, bringing the total he's disposed of in the wake of his deal to buy Twitter Inc. to more than $8.5 billion.

Tesla's chief executive officer offloaded more than 5 million shares on April 28, according to the new filings. Those followed disclosures late Thursday of sales totaling 4.4 million shares the two prior days.