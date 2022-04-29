What's it like to drive and charge an EV in Michigan? Owners tell all

Detroit — Tyler Van Houten loved the acceleration, Yasmin Ponce wanted to save gas, and Jordan Khala’s 10-year-old said electric vehicles are da bomb.

EVs are the new, new thing in the automotive landscape, and Michigan residents are plugging into the growing market. Tesla made EVs cool a decade ago with neck-snapping acceleration and state-of-the-art electronics. Now, as other manufacturers try to recreate the Silicon Valley automaker’s success with their own battery-powered models, Michigan first adopters are branching out to their favorite brands and integrating EVs into their lifestyle.