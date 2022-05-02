Rental firms are slowly adding EVs. Here's how that could speed the shift among car buyers
Kalea Hall
The Detroit News
Moves by rental car companies to beef up their electric vehicle offerings could aid in adoption, experts say, though it will take time for EV volumes on rental lots to really accelerate.
Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. have both made deals with commercial fleet companies. And automakers, like Tesla Inc., are integrating their EVs into rental car company fleets while others are still building up their inventories.